Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 14,786 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,786 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $12,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,177,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,023. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 590.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $155.08 and a one year high of $298.43.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

