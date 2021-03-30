Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 25,547 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,547 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $1,182,814.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,585 shares in the company, valued at $5,570,363.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,560 shares of company stock worth $28,900,946. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.53. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.