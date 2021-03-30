Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Increases Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after buying an additional 2,181,636 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,628,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 543.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,636,000 after buying an additional 616,081 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,857,000 after buying an additional 589,938 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 408,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.31. 10,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,588. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.76 and its 200-day moving average is $102.19. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.43 and a fifty-two week high of $116.23.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

