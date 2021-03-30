Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes $6.23 Million Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,747 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at $732,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $510,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $655,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $1,967,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $686,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RUN. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,410.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $4,345,169.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 479,934 shares of company stock worth $36,505,884. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.31. The company had a trading volume of 62,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,101,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,298.07 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.15. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

