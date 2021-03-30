S&T Bank Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

S&T Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $214.46 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

