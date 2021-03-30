Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Buys Shares of 10,600 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,211,000 after buying an additional 1,105,360 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,095,000 after acquiring an additional 918,680 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,202,000 after acquiring an additional 234,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,619,000 after acquiring an additional 174,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 169,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BR. Truist began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.27. 1,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,282. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.08 and a twelve month high of $158.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

