Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Buys 15,396 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 542.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IYJ traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $105.43. 112,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.11 and a 200-day moving average of $95.80. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

