Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Invests $1.41 Million in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.45. The company had a trading volume of 15,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,532. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $58.21 and a one year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $991,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,540.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

