Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Announces Earnings Results

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIST traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.98. 431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 4.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

MIST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

