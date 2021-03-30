Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 11.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hubbell by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

NYSE HUBB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.51. 282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,530. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.83. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.03 and a 1-year high of $191.57. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.17.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.