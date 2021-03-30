Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $179,000 Holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 653,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

FCCY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,357. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $188.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

1st Constitution Bancorp Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.