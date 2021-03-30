Zebra Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 150,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25,961 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 579,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 271,055 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILPT stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $24.37.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

