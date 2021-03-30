Zebra Capital Management LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIBB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 20.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,399 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HIBB traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.90. 1,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $78.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.10.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

