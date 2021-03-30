ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of ChannelAdvisor worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 310.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 722.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Marshall Heinberg sold 13,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $291,980.00. Also, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $70,339.23. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 390,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,124,648. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECOM shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,371. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $647.21 million, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.99.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Equities analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

