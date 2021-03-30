Zebra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Zebra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 390.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 295.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 4,349 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $120,684.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,252 shares of company stock worth $813,905. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Timberland Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,934. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $230.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

