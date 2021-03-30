Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.94

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$117.94 and last traded at C$117.93, with a volume of 183948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$117.12.

RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$118.12.

The stock has a market cap of C$167.66 billion and a PE ratio of 14.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$111.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$104.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1999997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total value of C$588,230.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$649,131.53. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,966 shares of company stock worth $1,777,436.

About Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

