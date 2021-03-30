Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.58

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 2869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

SUMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $75,917.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 20,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $446,385.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 531,113 shares of company stock valued at $10,679,397 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,620,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 481,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $6,497,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

