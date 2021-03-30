Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Shares Gap Up to $38.53

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.53, but opened at $39.90. Edgewell Personal Care shares last traded at $39.90, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.