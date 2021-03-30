NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Short Interest Update

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a growth of 172.1% from the February 28th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NTN traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 76,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,816. The company has a market cap of $14.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. NTN Buzztime has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $7.76.
About NTN Buzztime
