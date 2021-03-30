NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Short Interest Update

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a growth of 172.1% from the February 28th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NTN traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 76,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,816. The company has a market cap of $14.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. NTN Buzztime has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

About NTN Buzztime

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

