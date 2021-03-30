Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Gap Up to $367.05

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $367.05, but opened at $377.52. Credit Acceptance shares last traded at $375.98, with a volume of 104 shares.

CACC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.44 and its 200 day moving average is $341.07. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $447.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total value of $1,300,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 455,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,619,000 after purchasing an additional 313,568 shares during the period. RV Capital GmbH raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 197,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 191,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,892 shares during the period. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 190,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

