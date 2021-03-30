Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up to $62.16

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.16, but opened at $65.03. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $66.65, with a volume of 20,776 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on DQ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.45.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. Research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $967,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.