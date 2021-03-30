TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Short Interest Update

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, an increase of 184.6% from the February 28th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TD stock remained flat at $$1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday. 204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,611. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. TD has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $153.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TD stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

TD Holdings, Inc focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

