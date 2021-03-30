Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Up 176.5% in March

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 176.5% from the February 28th total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of HIHO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.43. Highway has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter. Highway had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 7.85%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Highway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Highway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.15% of Highway worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

