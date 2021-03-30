388 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $215,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 294.1% during the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 4,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 9.5% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $303.66. 45,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,730,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.00 and a 52 week high of $305.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.67.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

