Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $2.70 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,126,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,462,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period.

Shares of EWJ traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,941,715. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.27.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

