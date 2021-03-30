13,562 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Purchased by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. Natixis bought a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Corteva by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,439,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,150,000 after buying an additional 399,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Corteva by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 175,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.71. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $48.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.