8,741 Shares in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Truvestments Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Mastech Digital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 168.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 18.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the third quarter valued at $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHH stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $17.74. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,481. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $202.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.34.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 22.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

