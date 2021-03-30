Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 97 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of McKesson by 21.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of McKesson by 112.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of McKesson by 55.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,092,000 after purchasing an additional 57,462 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $3,156,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $196.00 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $121.15 and a one year high of $197.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.31.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.