Truvestments Capital LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,197,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $5,087,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,387,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHAK traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,177. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.34, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

SHAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 2,920 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,265 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,014 in the last 90 days. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

