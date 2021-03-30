Truvestments Capital LLC Has $250,000 Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,812,000 after purchasing an additional 82,405 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,633,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,671,000 after purchasing an additional 155,979 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,697,000 after purchasing an additional 202,961 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.96.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,899. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.17. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

