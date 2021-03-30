Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New Investment in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $108,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $246,181.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $166,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,394.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,597 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,631 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

NASDAQ:NSTG traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,715. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.