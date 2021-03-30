Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $612,000 Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,657 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 350.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.50 and its 200 day moving average is $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $339,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $120,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,649,447. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

