Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Director Marcel R. Coutu Buys 6,440 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) Director Marcel R. Coutu purchased 6,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$56.72 per share, with a total value of C$365,289.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,516,044.33.

Shares of BAM.A stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$57.34. 174,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,099. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.83. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of C$38.67 and a 12-month high of C$57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAM.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management to C$63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

