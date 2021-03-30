ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ACM Research by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ACM Research by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ACM Research by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 31.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

ACMR traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,743. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.04. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.88 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. Analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Fuping Chen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 400 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,914 shares of company stock valued at $13,032,169 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

