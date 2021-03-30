Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Match Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTCH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

MTCH traded down $3.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.97. 18,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,841. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.19. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.74, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,557 shares of company stock worth $34,158,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

