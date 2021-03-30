IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,609 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,456,000 after acquiring an additional 139,156 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,684,000 after acquiring an additional 143,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,640,000 after buying an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,988,000 after buying an additional 227,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after buying an additional 159,481 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $4,273,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,989 shares in the company, valued at $43,372,659.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,874 shares of company stock valued at $19,309,856 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.94.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,744. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.62. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

