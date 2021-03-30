Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Buys New Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after purchasing an additional 985,753 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,556,000 after purchasing an additional 380,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ASML by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,363,000 after buying an additional 332,369 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,258,000 after purchasing an additional 206,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after buying an additional 117,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $5.38 on Tuesday, reaching $602.62. 8,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,046. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $242.25 and a 52 week high of $627.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.99 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.8864 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Cowen upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

