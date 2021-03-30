Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 922,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 102.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after purchasing an additional 481,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLAN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,354. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.04.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The company had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,433.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 9,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $739,341.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,770 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,318 shares of company stock worth $16,734,339. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

