Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,728 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $194,874,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $132,324,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $92,322,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $185.82. 10,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,527,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

