SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) Stock Position Lifted by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 922.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XPH traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.19. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,664. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.91.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.