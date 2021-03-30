suterusu Price Tops $0.0114 on Major Exchanges (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. suterusu has a market cap of $44.04 million and $1.53 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, suterusu has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00021750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00048058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7,195.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.28 or 0.00622441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00068038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu (SUTER) is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

