CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$4.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 82.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MOZ. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.82.

Marathon Gold stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 169,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 19.36 and a current ratio of 19.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.59. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$462.98 million and a PE ratio of -55.90.

In other news, Director Julian Kemp sold 55,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total transaction of C$181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$664,950.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

