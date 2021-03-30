IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,643 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Paul John Balson raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 279,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after purchasing an additional 40,372 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.88. 303,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,415,725. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $159.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.90.

