Castleark Management LLC Sells 113,115 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 113,115 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.24% of Ferro worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ferro by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ferro by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ferro by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ferro by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FOE traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $16.96. 2,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,928. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.45, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $259.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

