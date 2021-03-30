Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stake Lowered by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC decreased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Entegris by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,318. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.