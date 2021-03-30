Castleark Management LLC Invests $5.49 Million in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $787,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,639 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,281. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.83. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

SWTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

