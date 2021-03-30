Urban Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,975,000 after buying an additional 2,406,847 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,332,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,050 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,652,000 after acquiring an additional 426,045 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,773,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,455,000 after acquiring an additional 785,781 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.43 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average of $100.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

