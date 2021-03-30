Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $241.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

