Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 107,005 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.10% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $154,213,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,113,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2,528.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,350,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 418.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,505,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,877,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,149,000 after acquiring an additional 908,634 shares in the last quarter.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $166,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,896,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $79,047.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,656.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,138. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FOLD traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $9.06. 31,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,283,237. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

