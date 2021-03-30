Castleark Management LLC Takes Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 326,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 600,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 353,949 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

OCUL stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,720. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

